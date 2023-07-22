First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Earns Neutral Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their neutral rating on shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FAF. SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.75.

First American Financial Price Performance

FAF opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.25.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading

