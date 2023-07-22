Financial Contrast: CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) versus My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) and My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CXApp and My Size’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CXApp -$2.24 million -45.29 $8.35 million N/A N/A My Size $5.08 million 0.54 -$8.31 million N/A N/A

CXApp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than My Size.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

CXApp has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, My Size has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CXApp and My Size’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CXApp N/A 60.06% 33.53% My Size -167.01% -151.18% -91.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of CXApp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of My Size shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.1% of CXApp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of My Size shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CXApp and My Size, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CXApp 0 0 0 0 N/A My Size 0 0 1 0 3.00

My Size has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 167.86%. Given My Size’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe My Size is more favorable than CXApp.

Summary

CXApp beats My Size on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CXApp

CXApp Inc. provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation. The company was formerly known as KINS Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to CXApp Inc. in March 2023. The company is based in Palo Alto, California.

About My Size

My Size, Inc., an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven apparel sizing and digital solutions for online shopping and physical stores in Israel. The company operates through three segments: Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform; SaaS Solutions; and Naiz. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows consumers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; and SizeUp, a digital tape measure that allows users to measure length, width, and height of a surface by moving their smartphone from point to point of an object or space. The company also operates a fashion and equipment e-commerce platform; and offers SaaS based artificial intelligence measurement solutions. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.

