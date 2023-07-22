Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $34.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.44% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FITB. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.39.
Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ FITB opened at $28.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,617,000 after buying an additional 3,448,642 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,804 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,874,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,400,000 after purchasing an additional 296,945 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,585,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
See Also
