Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $34.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FITB. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.39.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $28.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,617,000 after buying an additional 3,448,642 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,804 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,874,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,400,000 after purchasing an additional 296,945 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,585,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

