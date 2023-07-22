Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of FITB opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average is $29.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.39.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 104.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,308,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,926,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 825,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,978,000 after purchasing an additional 64,601 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,564.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

