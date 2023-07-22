Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,841,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 561% from the previous session’s volume of 278,482 shares.The stock last traded at $43.31 and had previously closed at $42.81.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUTY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,285,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,541,000 after buying an additional 1,421,452 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,280 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $22,117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 890,476.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 231,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after buying an additional 231,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,397,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

