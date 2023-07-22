Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,130,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,162,000 after acquiring an additional 140,141 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 862,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,155,000 after buying an additional 115,547 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 619,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after buying an additional 189,450 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 333,824 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,106,000 after acquiring an additional 216,160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $41.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.