Ferguson (LON:FERG) Shares Up 0.2%

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as £123.50 ($161.48) and last traded at £122.40 ($160.04). 89,770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 236,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at £122.10 ($159.65).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,630 ($125.92) to £105.70 ($138.21) in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Ferguson Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,763.69, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of £119.45 and a 200-day moving average of £114.66.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

About Ferguson

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,884.73%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

