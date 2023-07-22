FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,787,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,082,000 after buying an additional 500,361 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,387,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $240,255,000 after acquiring an additional 54,618 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $259.67 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $265.60. The stock has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

