Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 418,500 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the June 15th total of 377,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Farmmi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAMI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 244,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,901. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53. Farmmi has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.27.

Institutional Trading of Farmmi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Farmmi by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Farmmi by 86.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Farmmi during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

