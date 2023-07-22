Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $28.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $10.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $985.00. 86 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $974.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $994.32. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $924.01 and a twelve month high of $1,088.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $8.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

