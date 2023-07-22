Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) Price Target Cut to C$1.50

Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Faraday Copper Price Performance
FDY stock opened at C$0.81 on Tuesday. Faraday Copper has a one year low of C$0.35 and a one year high of C$1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$142.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.76.
About Faraday Copper
