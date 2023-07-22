Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Short Interest Update

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 578,900 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 629,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $820.14.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,322.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,659 shares of company stock worth $2,783,764. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,484,000 after buying an additional 168,468 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 931,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,713.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,508,000 after purchasing an additional 590,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 48.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $845.11 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $389.83 and a 1 year high of $860.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $790.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $717.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $380.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.31 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 26.94%. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

