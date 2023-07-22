F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at DA Davidson

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.67.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of FNB stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.06.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $409.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.15 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 24.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.