EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Short Interest Update

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the June 15th total of 8,700,000 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 708,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZCORP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in EZCORP in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 128.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3,041.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

EZCORP Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EZPW stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 438,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,369. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $512.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.22.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. EZCORP had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $258.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.42 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EZCORP

(Get Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.