EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Short Interest Update

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the June 15th total of 8,700,000 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 708,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in EZCORP in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 128.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3,041.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. EZCORP had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $258.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.42 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.
