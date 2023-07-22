Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Aflac by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $72.42 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.75 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.00.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,767. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

