Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,533 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,533 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 86.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $492.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $508.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $449.86 and its 200-day moving average is $429.32.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.62.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

