Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 669 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,826,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 29.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

Shares of USFD opened at $44.05 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. US Foods had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. As a group, analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

