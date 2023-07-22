Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 377 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in SAP by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

SAP Stock Up 0.1 %

SAP stock opened at $134.02 on Friday. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $145.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SAP Cuts Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 89.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

