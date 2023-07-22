Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 103 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 36.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Marmo Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 38.6% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 3,700 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $120,023,009.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,365.52 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $505.84 and a 52 week high of $1,386.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,284.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $990.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.17 by ($1.08). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 66.92%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 150.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on FCNCA shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.