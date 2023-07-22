Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,403,000. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.7% in the first quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.6% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $562.40 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $549.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $595.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

