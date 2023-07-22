Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $694,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 617,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,085,000 after purchasing an additional 125,966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $116.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.05. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

