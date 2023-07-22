Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $355,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 107,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 108,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,564,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $267,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $249.35 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $201.72 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

