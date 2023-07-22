Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 193 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.4% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $415.57. 3,176,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,756,955. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $398.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $419.37. The firm has a market cap of $315.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.