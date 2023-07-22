Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VGT stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $447.90. 333,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,051. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $462.97. The company has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $428.11 and a 200 day moving average of $385.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

