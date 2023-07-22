Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $86,000 in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,272 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.64.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Santander stock remained flat at $3.90 on Friday. 1,295,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,229. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

