Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $836,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 87.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,402 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028,012 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 674.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,546,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,307,000 after buying an additional 1,346,643 shares during the last quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,560,000 after buying an additional 969,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,405,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,907,000 after buying an additional 852,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 879.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 663,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,718,000 after acquiring an additional 595,500 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.93. 15,793,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,532,316. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.90.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

