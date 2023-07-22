Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,897 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

PayPal Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.99. 25,514,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,116,315. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average of $72.35. The stock has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.