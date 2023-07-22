Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 79.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,415 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3,903.0% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 143,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after buying an additional 139,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 81,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after buying an additional 32,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.07.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE:BABA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.17. 13,899,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,964,438. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

