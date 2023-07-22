Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 188,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,003,000. SPDR S&P Bank ETF makes up about 1.7% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,942,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,960. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $52.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.07.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

