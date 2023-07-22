Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invitae by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,331,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,624,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,196,000 after buying an additional 544,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,271,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 242,454 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 34.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 647,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 11.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 225,589 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVTA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,439,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 285.28% and a negative net margin of 611.14%. The company had revenue of $117.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, CFO Yafei Wen sold 43,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $86,469.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,591.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 26,476 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $31,771.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 576,431 shares in the company, valued at $691,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yafei Wen sold 43,452 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $86,469.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,591.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,005 shares of company stock worth $208,409 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Invitae from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Invitae from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.08.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

