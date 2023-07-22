Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) Short Interest Update

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 804,600 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the June 15th total of 750,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,011.5 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of EVGGF stock opened at $127.75 on Friday. Evolution AB has a 52 week low of $68.14 and a 52 week high of $137.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Evolution AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB (publ) engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing of live game shows, casinos, and slots solutions to gaming operators in Armenia, Belgium, Canada, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Romania, Spain, and the United States. The company runs the game under Evolution and Ezugi brands from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

