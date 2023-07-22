Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $62.57

Shares of Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.57 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 56.10 ($0.73). Everyman Media Group shares last traded at GBX 59 ($0.77), with a volume of 114,117 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on shares of Everyman Media Group in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.97, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of £51.06 million, a PE ratio of -1,423.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

