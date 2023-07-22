Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,453,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,069 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Evergy worth $88,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evergy news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $69,755.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $69,755.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,021 shares of company stock worth $303,575 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.52. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVRG. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

