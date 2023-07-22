Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives $26.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.69.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPRT. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $25.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 152,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 23,705 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,211,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,418,000 after acquiring an additional 330,427 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,486,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

