ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.98

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and traded as low as $2.62. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 25,418 shares traded.
ESSA Pharma Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $125.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Pharma
About ESSA Pharma
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
