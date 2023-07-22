ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.98

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and traded as low as $2.62. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 25,418 shares traded.

ESSA Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $125.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Pharma

About ESSA Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 528.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

