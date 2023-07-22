Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share.

Equifax Trading Down 1.9 %

EFX stock traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.35. 1,335,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Equifax has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $240.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.55.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

Institutional Trading of Equifax

In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,709 shares in the company, valued at $988,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,345,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,628,551.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630. Insiders own 1.75% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 91.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Equifax by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.38.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

