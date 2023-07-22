EOS (EOS) 1-Day Volume Hits $98.05 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, EOS has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. EOS has a market cap of $857.49 million and $98.05 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002618 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002284 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002915 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000952 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,097,523,418 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

