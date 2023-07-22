EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Increased to $152.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $149.00 to $152.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EOG Resources from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.72.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $124.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.85. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $97.39 and a 1 year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $763,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 33,889 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after purchasing an additional 126,454 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 72,924 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in EOG Resources by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.