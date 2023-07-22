EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.72.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $124.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $97.39 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.85. The stock has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after acquiring an additional 537,992,573 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,083,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,408 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

