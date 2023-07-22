Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,263,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,500 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 8.7% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $291,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,987,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $675,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,586,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $568,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442,697 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EPD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.84. 3,888,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,381,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

