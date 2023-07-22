Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Enterprise Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $30.34. 10,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,941. The company has a market capitalization of $370.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.54. Enterprise Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 22.75%.

Enterprise Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gino J. Baroni acquired 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $30,160.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,660.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ken S. Ansin bought 2,000 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,044.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gino J. Baroni bought 1,090 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,660.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,735 shares of company stock valued at $128,072 over the last quarter. 15.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

