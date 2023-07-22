Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.19. Approximately 17,271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 149,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $790.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. Its pipeline of small molecule kinase inhibitors include ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial has been activated to evaluate people with cancers harboring an abnormal HER2 gene.

Featured Stories

