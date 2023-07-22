Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) CTO Sells $43,848.87 in Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $43,848.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 108,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,991.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dan Groman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of Enfusion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $34,350.22.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Dan Groman sold 15,048 shares of Enfusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $125,500.32.

Enfusion Price Performance

Shares of ENFN opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. Enfusion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Enfusion had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $40.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENFN. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enfusion by 39.4% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 8,369,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enfusion by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,809,000 after purchasing an additional 115,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enfusion by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,079,000 after purchasing an additional 49,953 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Enfusion by 78.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,210,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after buying an additional 533,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 1,435.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 713,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Enfusion from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

