Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Short Interest Update

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the June 15th total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Enerplus Price Performance

ERF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.15. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $19.23.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enerplus had a return on equity of 72.62% and a net margin of 44.08%. The company had revenue of $413.18 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ERF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

