Energi Price Hits $0.0434 on Major Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Energi has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $115,912.13 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00046106 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00031451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013701 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,486,216 coins and its circulating supply is 65,489,166 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.