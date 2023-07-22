Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 641,800 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the June 15th total of 764,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerflex

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth $1,065,000. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter worth $3,409,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 64.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 31,083 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 2,072.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 583,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 556,925 shares during the period. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter worth $11,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Enerflex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFXT traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.70. 17,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,279. The company has a market cap of $953.26 million and a PE ratio of -13.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.41. Enerflex has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter. Enerflex had a positive return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 3.77%.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.07%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

