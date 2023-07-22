Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Cut to C$54.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$56.50 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

EDVMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 3,000 ($39.23) to GBX 2,600 ($34.00) in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,600 ($34.00) to GBX 2,350 ($30.73) in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

Endeavour Mining stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

