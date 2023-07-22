Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Short Interest Down 12.9% in June

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,950,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 33,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

ENB stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $37.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,359,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.48. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $45.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 295.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after buying an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,381,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,044,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,359 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,317,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $793,619,000 after acquiring an additional 89,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,503,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,051,000 after acquiring an additional 544,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

