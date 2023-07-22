Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $55.17

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$55.17 and traded as high as C$55.18. Emera shares last traded at C$54.94, with a volume of 771,860 shares changing hands.

EMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Emera from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. CSFB upped their price target on Emera from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. CIBC dropped their price target on Emera from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Emera from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Emera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$65.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.75.

The stock has a market cap of C$14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$55.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.19.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 15.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emera Incorporated will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.09%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

