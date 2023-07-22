Elizabeth F. Coddington Sells 10,418 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $92,928.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 1.6 %

PTON stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.78 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 79.82% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth about $4,813,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Peloton Interactive from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

